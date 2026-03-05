From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Mailing Party - Slingshot issue #144 - Round II

Date:

Sunday, March 08, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

SLINGSHOT COLLECTIVE

Location Details:

Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART

Round II: Help mail the new Slingshot Issue #144 Sunday March 8 - 4:00 pm – 9 pm



Just drop in and stay an hour or 2 hours or as long as you like. "It's more fun than it sounds"



