Mailing Party - Slingshot issue #144 - Round II
Date:
Sunday, March 08, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
SLINGSHOT COLLECTIVE
Location Details:
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
Round II: Help mail the new Slingshot Issue #144 Sunday March 8 - 4:00 pm – 9 pm
Just drop in and stay an hour or 2 hours or as long as you like. "It's more fun than it sounds"
For more information: http://slingshotcollective.org
