Hundreds of UPTE CWA UCSF healthcare workers rallied at the UCSF Mission Bay campus to protest the murder of UPTE CWA member Alberto Rangel and the refusal of the UCSF Chancellor Sam Hawgood to even meet with the union member and workers.

UPTE CWA UCSF social workers rallied on March 5, 2026 with hundreds of members at UCSF Mission Bay campus to protest the murder of a member Alberto Rangel at San Francisco General, the lack of health and safety and also the fight for equal wages with other social workers.Two of the social workers who worked on Ward 68 at San Francisco General Hospital also talked about the incident and the refusal of the UCSF management to rectify their conditions and health problems directly as a result of the murder of a colleague.They reported that the Chancellor of UCSF Sam Hawgood continues to refuse to even meet with the union and workers to the incident and what UCSF management is planning to do about it. UCSF bosses also issued a statement warning that no UCSF worker can speak publicly about the health and safety condition because there were legal cases pending.The attempt to silence workers about health and safety problems is an unfair labor practice snd a violation of Federal labor law.Additional Media:Murder At SFGH: UCSF UPTE CWA Workers & Supporters Rally After UPTE CWA Member Alberto Rangel Is KilledSF health workers say they fear hospital stabbing ‘can happen … to any of us’SF Gen Hospital Workers Fed Up With Short Staffing Threaten Patient SafetyUC Bosses & Regents Attacking Workers & Destroying UC Healthcare System Threatening Patients & LivesStop The Attacks! SEIU 1021 Members Speak Out At CCSF Civil Service Commission On Retaliation & DiscriminationC UPTE & AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike At UC Mission Bay & Want Living Wages & An End To Union BustingUCSF AFSCME 3299 & UPTE Workers Strike For Living Wages & Workers Also Speak Out On Palestine & UCThe UC Strike & Palestine: Calling Out UC CWA UPTE Bureaucrats Attack On Democracy Over PalestineProduction Of Labor Video Project