top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/9/2026
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense

East Bay Permaculture Guild March potluck

Oakland Peace Center – Grace Room 469 Jean St, Oakland, CA 94610
original image (2048x2048)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, March 09, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
East Bay Permaculture Guild
Location Details:
Oakland Peace Center – Grace Room 469 Jean St, Oakland, CA 94610
East Bay Permaculture Guild March potluck
is coming up and we have a special program this month:
🗓 Monday, March 9, 2026 🕕 6:00–8:30pm (doors ~5:45) 📍 Oakland Peace Center – Grace Room 469 Jean St, Oakland, CA 94610
RSVP: https://partiful.com/e/aF2T4GAfzjRkaIy8rS97
This month's program: Garden Design Workshop We're partnering with the Oakland Peace Center on their edible and medicinal community garden — and this month's meeting will be a hands-on workshop co-facilitated by Pixie and Michael on garden design and stewardship. We'll be exploring how EBPG can help bring this garden to life as a shared community resource.
What to bring:

• A dish to share (please label allergens)

• Your ideas, questions, and garden curiosity!
Sliding scale donations welcome. All experience levels welcome — come connect, learn, and build community resilience!
Getting there: <20 min walk from 19th St BART. Street parking available.
For more information: http:// https://partiful.com/e/aF2T4GAfzj...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 5, 2026 6:26PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$210.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code