East Bay Permaculture Guild March potluck
Date:
Monday, March 09, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
East Bay Permaculture Guild
Location Details:
Oakland Peace Center – Grace Room 469 Jean St, Oakland, CA 94610
East Bay Permaculture Guild March potluck
is coming up and we have a special program this month:
🗓 Monday, March 9, 2026 🕕 6:00–8:30pm (doors ~5:45) 📍 Oakland Peace Center – Grace Room 469 Jean St, Oakland, CA 94610
RSVP: https://partiful.com/e/aF2T4GAfzjRkaIy8rS97
This month's program: Garden Design Workshop We're partnering with the Oakland Peace Center on their edible and medicinal community garden — and this month's meeting will be a hands-on workshop co-facilitated by Pixie and Michael on garden design and stewardship. We'll be exploring how EBPG can help bring this garden to life as a shared community resource.
What to bring:
• A dish to share (please label allergens)
• Your ideas, questions, and garden curiosity!
Sliding scale donations welcome. All experience levels welcome — come connect, learn, and build community resilience!
Getting there: <20 min walk from 19th St BART. Street parking available.
For more information: http:// https://partiful.com/e/aF2T4GAfzj...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 5, 2026 6:26PM
