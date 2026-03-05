From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Hikers for Palestine: Walking in Solidarity with Gaza’s Orphans
Date:
Sunday, March 08, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Hikers for Palestine
Location Details:
Huckleberry Preserve parking lot at 7087 Skyline Blvd, Oakland, CA 94611
Join Hikers for Palestine at 10am on Sunday, March 8, 2026, for a nature walk through the beautiful Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve in Oakland hills. We'll hike on the 2.2-mile Lower/Upper Huckleberry Loop Trail, a peaceful, shaded route that winds through lush greenery and rich native flora. This moderately challenging route spans narrow dirt paths, featuring a mix of flat stretches as well as some climbs and descents. Depending on the pace, the hike typically takes between 1 and 1.5 hours to complete. Please note that bikes and dogs are not allowed on this trail, and poison oak is present, so please use caution and wear appropriate clothing.
We will meet at the Huckleberry Preserve parking lot at 7087 Skyline Blvd, Oakland, CA 94611. The parking lot is small and often fills up quickly, so we’ll likely need to park on the street. Be sure to allow plenty of time to find a spot.
Our purpose is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while nourishing our spirits through community and nature. Bring your keffiyehs, flags, and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, as well as water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable walking shoes.
We are suggesting a $5–$20 donation to support the HEAL Palestine Orphan Program, though no one will be turned away for lack of funds. We will be collecting donations via Venmo or cash to contribute a collective lump-sum donation.
In Gaza, thousands of children have lost parents, homes, and their sense of safety. HEAL Palestine has identified 70 orphaned and sole-survivor children in urgent need of long-term, comprehensive support. Their Orphan Program provides these children with stability, education, emotional care, and essential resources to help rebuild their lives. Learn more at: https://www.healpalestine.org/heal-palestine-orphan-program/
