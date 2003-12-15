#MakeBillionairesPAY at Valley Fair Mall

Date:

Saturday, March 07, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

D N & Vickie

Location Details:

Valley Fair Mall

2855 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95050

We’re expanding Tesla Take Down to Take Down Billionaires, and bringing the message to shoppers at Valley Fair Mall, that oligarchs are draining the country & the planet dry.

Join us Mar 7, 10am-12pm for a visibility activity inside the mall -- sign display & leafleting to mall shoppers. A few pre-made signs will be available or bring your own sign. As mall mgmt allows only a limited number of people for this activity, please RSVP to attend.



Meet on sidewalk at Forest & Monroe (near bus stop bench) @ 9:50am each Sat. We will go inside as a group @ 10am.



#TeslaTakedown