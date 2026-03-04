From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
SFMTA don’t be a Dodger…Answer to the Taxpayers!
Date:
Saturday, March 07, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Alicia
Email:
Location Details:
SFMTA Customer Service Center at the corner of Van Ness and Market Street
Demand #1: Proof of payment officers are not permitted to ask riders to get off of MUNI, to obstruct people’s movement, or to put their hands on people or their property.
Join us to demand accountability. We as taxpayers need to be active in how our public services are operated. We want our tax dollars to be spent on public busing not military fighter jets.
Join us to demand accountability. We as taxpayers need to be active in how our public services are operated. We want our tax dollars to be spent on public busing not military fighter jets.
For more information: http://sanfranciscopeoplestransit.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 4, 2026 7:18PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network