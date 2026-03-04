SFMTA don’t be a Dodger…Answer to the Taxpayers!

Date:

Saturday, March 07, 2026

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Alicia

Email:

Location Details:

SFMTA Customer Service Center at the corner of Van Ness and Market Street

Demand #1: Proof of payment officers are not permitted to ask riders to get off of MUNI, to obstruct people’s movement, or to put their hands on people or their property.



Join us to demand accountability. We as taxpayers need to be active in how our public services are operated. We want our tax dollars to be spent on public busing not military fighter jets.