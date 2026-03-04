From the Open-Publishing Calendar
14th Annual Watsonville Film Festival
Date:
Sunday, March 15, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Consuelo Alba
Location Details:
CineLux Green Valley Cinema
1125 South Green Valley Road
Watsonville, CA 95076
The 14th annual Watsonville Film Festival runs from Thursday, March 12 to Saturday, March 21 in Watsonville, Salinas and Santa Cruz. At a time when immigrants and communities of color are under attack, independent films told through the lens of filmmakers who come from impacted communities are a powerful tool to reclaim agency, share stories, and inspire positive change.
One of the highlights of this year's festival will be the film "Following Harry" about the final years of Harry Belafonte's remarkable life. The film documents Harry mentoring young artists and activists committed to following in his footsteps fighting for justice and human rights. Co-presented by Barrios Unidos with special guest Daniel “Nane” Alejandrez.
For more information: http://www.watsonvillefilmfest.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 4, 2026 7:14PM
