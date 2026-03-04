top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/15/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Arts + Action Immigrant Rights

14th Annual Watsonville Film Festival

CineLux Green Valley Cinema 1125 South Green Valley Road Watsonville, CA 95076
original image (1110x1458)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 15, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Consuelo Alba
Location Details:
CineLux Green Valley Cinema
1125 South Green Valley Road
Watsonville, CA 95076
The 14th annual Watsonville Film Festival runs from Thursday, March 12 to Saturday, March 21 in Watsonville, Salinas and Santa Cruz. At a time when immigrants and communities of color are under attack, independent films told through the lens of filmmakers who come from impacted communities are a powerful tool to reclaim agency, share stories, and inspire positive change.

One of the highlights of this year's festival will be the film "Following Harry" about the final years of Harry Belafonte's remarkable life. The film documents Harry mentoring young artists and activists committed to following in his footsteps fighting for justice and human rights. Co-presented by Barrios Unidos with special guest Daniel “Nane” Alejandrez.
For more information: http://www.watsonvillefilmfest.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 4, 2026 7:14PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$210.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code