14th Annual Watsonville Film Festival

Date:

Sunday, March 15, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Consuelo Alba

Location Details:

CineLux Green Valley Cinema

1125 South Green Valley Road

Watsonville, CA 95076

The 14th annual Watsonville Film Festival runs from Thursday, March 12 to Saturday, March 21 in Watsonville, Salinas and Santa Cruz. At a time when immigrants and communities of color are under attack, independent films told through the lens of filmmakers who come from impacted communities are a powerful tool to reclaim agency, share stories, and inspire positive change.



One of the highlights of this year's festival will be the film "Following Harry" about the final years of Harry Belafonte's remarkable life. The film documents Harry mentoring young artists and activists committed to following in his footsteps fighting for justice and human rights. Co-presented by Barrios Unidos with special guest Daniel “Nane” Alejandrez.