#teslatakedown San José MakeBillionairesPAY!
Saturday, March 07, 2026
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Protest
Vickie
Winchester Shopping Center sign
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117
Elon Musk is destroying democracy around the world, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it.
Make Elon Musk & his billionaire buddies: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, and Mark Zuckerberg pay. How? Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock and join our anti-greedy, anti-ultra rich, anti-oligarch, pro-worker protest. Together, let's fight back!
Cal RCV will be joining #teslatakedown San Jose on Saturday, March 7th.
https://www.calrcv.org/ What is RCV?
RCV lets you rank candidates in order of preference. If your top pick doesn't win, your vote moves to your next choice — simple, fair, and democratic.
Bring your cell phone, together we will learn how Ranked Choice Voting works!
#TeslaTakedown
flat sidewalks, nearby parking, convenient drop off & pickup
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/teslatake...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 4, 2026 6:02PM
