Organizer/Author:

Hank Pellissier

7 pm Monday, March 23 Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists Hall, 1924 Cedar at Bonita, a block east of MLK Wy.



The Relevance of Socialism Today: TrillionS For Human Needs Not Wars & Environmental Destruction! Abolish ICE! Free Palestine!

How can we build an effective movement to achieve justice & peace?



Kshama Sawant: ten-year elected socialist to the Seattle City Council, leader of the Revolutionary Workers Party/Workers Strike Back, current candidate for U.S. Congress, leader of Seattle getting highest hourly minimum wage in the nation!



Jeff Mackler: Socialist Action National Secretary, twice a candidate for the U.S. presidency, leader/founder United National Antiwar Coalition, Director Mobilization to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal



Hosted by the BFUU Social Justice Committee

$20 at the door. No one turned away for lack of funds