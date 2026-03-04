From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Public Forum with KSHAMA SAWANT in person!
Monday, March 23, 2026
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Speaker
Hank Pellissier
1924 Cedar Street, in Berkeley
Public Forum with KSHAMA SAWANT in person!
7 pm Monday, March 23 Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists Hall, 1924 Cedar at Bonita, a block east of MLK Wy.
The Relevance of Socialism Today: TrillionS For Human Needs Not Wars & Environmental Destruction! Abolish ICE! Free Palestine!
How can we build an effective movement to achieve justice & peace?
Kshama Sawant: ten-year elected socialist to the Seattle City Council, leader of the Revolutionary Workers Party/Workers Strike Back, current candidate for U.S. Congress, leader of Seattle getting highest hourly minimum wage in the nation!
Jeff Mackler: Socialist Action National Secretary, twice a candidate for the U.S. presidency, leader/founder United National Antiwar Coalition, Director Mobilization to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal
Hosted by the BFUU Social Justice Committee
$20 at the door. No one turned away for lack of funds
