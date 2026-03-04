UBER drivers, Teamsters and members of SEIU spoke out at San Francisco city hall and demanded that Waymos and all robo-taxis be taken off the roads in San Francisco because of safety issues and the threat to hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Drivers from throughout California and Teamsters spoke out about the dangers of Waymosrobot-taxis, autonomous vehicles, AI and robots. The workers were at a rally before the SanFrancisco Supervisors held a committee meeting with the focus on the electrical shutdownof San Francisco on December 20, 2025. The Waymos shutdown in the middle of the roadblocking traffic potentially causing deaths.Drivers, Teamsters and SEIU 1021 members charged that Waymos were a danger to theroads and there was a total lack of oversight of these hobo-taxis. Workers also talked aboutthe threat for millions of workers with the growing use of AI and robotics. There are over600,000 drivers in California who could lose their jobs with the introduction of tens ofthousands of Waymos and other robo-taxis.