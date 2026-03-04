top
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Drivers, Teamsters Speak Out on Waymos, AI & Robots in San Francisco

by LVP
Wed, Mar 4, 2026 12:56PM
UBER drivers, Teamsters and members of SEIU spoke out at San Francisco city hall and demanded that Waymos and all robo-taxis be taken off the roads in San Francisco because of safety issues and the threat to hundreds of thousands of jobs.
An Uber women driver talks about the effect of Waymos & Rob-taxis
original image (2427x1370)
Drivers from throughout California and Teamsters spoke out about the dangers of Waymos
robot-taxis, autonomous vehicles, AI and robots. The workers were at a rally before the San
Francisco Supervisors held a committee meeting with the focus on the electrical shutdown
of San Francisco on December 20, 2025. The Waymos shutdown in the middle of the road
blocking traffic potentially causing deaths.

Drivers, Teamsters and SEIU 1021 members charged that Waymos were a danger to the
roads and there was a total lack of oversight of these hobo-taxis. Workers also talked about
the threat for millions of workers with the growing use of AI and robotics. There are over
600,000 drivers in California who could lose their jobs with the introduction of tens of
thousands of Waymos and other robo-taxis.

Additional Media:

Shut Down Google's Waymo & All Autonomous Vehicles NOW! Rally At Waymo Depot In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/6IrSp0ukTiU

No Robo Taxis In San Francico! Labor & Public Rally At Newsom Controlled CPUC To Protest Robo Taxis
https://youtu.be/A0I25EuQ-R4

STOP The Robo Madness NOW! SF Taxi & UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control Of Newsom’s CPUC
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw

Elon Musk’s Companies Were Under Investigation by Five Inspectors General When the Trump Administration Fired Them and Made Musk the Investigator
https://wallstreetonparade.com/2025/02/elon-musks-companies-were-under-investigation-by-five-inspectors-general-when-the-trump-administration-fired-them-and-made-musk-the-investigator/

San Francisco Officials: Ex-Cruise Lawyer John Reynolds Should Not Vote on 24/7 Robotaxis
https://sfstandard.com/2023/07/14/state-regulator-who-worked-for-cruise-should-abstain-from-robotaxi-vote-say-san-francisco-lawmakers/

Stop The Robos Madness NOW! SF Taxi /UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/oel8-3-YqYo
§
by LVP
Wed, Mar 4, 2026 12:56PM
Hector Castellanos With California Gig Workers Spoke
original image (4031x2486)
Hector Castellanos, a leader of the California Gig Workers Union with SEIU talked about the effect of AI not only on drivers but health care workers.
https://youtu.be/oel8-3-YqYo
§Governor Newsom Pushing AI, Waymos and Autonomous Vehicles
by LVP
Wed, Mar 4, 2026 12:56PM
sm_newsom_pushing_ai.webp
original image (960x640)
Gvernor Gavin Newsom has pushed total deregulation of the introduction of robot-taxis and AI in California. His CPUC and DMV have been captured by Google, Tesla and other tech companies who are allowing these dangerous vehicles on the streets. Despite the deadly dangers they have ignored the growing safety problems.
https://youtu.be/oel8-3-YqYo
