Drivers, Teamsters Speak Out on Waymos, AI & Robots in San Francisco
UBER drivers, Teamsters and members of SEIU spoke out at San Francisco city hall and demanded that Waymos and all robo-taxis be taken off the roads in San Francisco because of safety issues and the threat to hundreds of thousands of jobs.
Drivers from throughout California and Teamsters spoke out about the dangers of Waymos
robot-taxis, autonomous vehicles, AI and robots. The workers were at a rally before the San
Francisco Supervisors held a committee meeting with the focus on the electrical shutdown
of San Francisco on December 20, 2025. The Waymos shutdown in the middle of the road
blocking traffic potentially causing deaths.
Drivers, Teamsters and SEIU 1021 members charged that Waymos were a danger to the
roads and there was a total lack of oversight of these hobo-taxis. Workers also talked about
the threat for millions of workers with the growing use of AI and robotics. There are over
600,000 drivers in California who could lose their jobs with the introduction of tens of
thousands of Waymos and other robo-taxis.
Additional Media:
Shut Down Google's Waymo & All Autonomous Vehicles NOW! Rally At Waymo Depot In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/6IrSp0ukTiU
No Robo Taxis In San Francico! Labor & Public Rally At Newsom Controlled CPUC To Protest Robo Taxis
https://youtu.be/A0I25EuQ-R4
STOP The Robo Madness NOW! SF Taxi & UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control Of Newsom’s CPUC
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw
Elon Musk’s Companies Were Under Investigation by Five Inspectors General When the Trump Administration Fired Them and Made Musk the Investigator
https://wallstreetonparade.com/2025/02/elon-musks-companies-were-under-investigation-by-five-inspectors-general-when-the-trump-administration-fired-them-and-made-musk-the-investigator/
San Francisco Officials: Ex-Cruise Lawyer John Reynolds Should Not Vote on 24/7 Robotaxis
https://sfstandard.com/2023/07/14/state-regulator-who-worked-for-cruise-should-abstain-from-robotaxi-vote-say-san-francisco-lawmakers/
Stop The Robos Madness NOW! SF Taxi /UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/oel8-3-YqYo
