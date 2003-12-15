From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Robert Reed: Waste Zero With Recology
Date:
Sunday, April 19, 2026
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/93155783913?pwd=CFC7jbQl7XbaVhg9x8zmbVrQ61kLKG.1
Meeting ID: 931 5578 3913 Passcode: 561898
We'll discuss how to recycle properly, and also what happens after
Recology picks up the recycling, compost., and trash from your containers.
We will review the benefits of recycling, and especially composting, and
emphasize the importance of reducing and reusing, before recycling.
Robert Reed is Recology's Public Relations Manager, and a longtime
environmental advocate. In his role, Robert engages with media,
communities, and businesses to explain how Recology's resource recovery
programs operate, and how everyone can participate effectively in waste
diversion.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 4, 2026 12:33PM
