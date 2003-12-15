Robert Reed: Waste Zero With Recology

Date:

Sunday, April 19, 2026

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco

Location Details:

We'll discuss how to recycle properly, and also what happens after

Recology picks up the recycling, compost., and trash from your containers.

We will review the benefits of recycling, and especially composting, and

emphasize the importance of reducing and reusing, before recycling.



Robert Reed is Recology's Public Relations Manager, and a longtime

environmental advocate. In his role, Robert engages with media,

communities, and businesses to explain how Recology's resource recovery

programs operate, and how everyone can participate effectively in waste

diversion.