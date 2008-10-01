Endless War in the Middle East - Why?

Sunday, March 22, 2026

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Speaker

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco

Despite his false promises to end “endless war,” Trump has proven to be ruthless a warmonger as

his predecessors going back to the aftermath of World War II. The U.S. closest ally in the region,

Israel, while a small country with very limited internal resources, has been in a near-constant

state of war since its founding in 1948. Now, the U.S./ Israel alliance has manifested itself in

deadly new assaults on Iran and the Palestinian people in gross violation of international law and

human rights. Join us for a discussion of what is driving endless war in the Middle East.



Richard Becker is the Western Regional Coordinator of the ANSWER-Act Now to Stop War

and End Racism-Coalition. Becker has been a key organizer of many marches, rallies and public

forums sponsored by ANSWER opposing U.S., wars, occupations and sanctions against Iraq,

Afghanistan, Palestine, Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Yugoslavia, Iran, Libya and other countries.



Becker is the author of Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire. He has visited the Middle East

and North Africa on numerous delegations since 1986, including Palestine, Iraq and Syria.

Becker represented the ANSWER Coalition in conferences on Palestinian political prisoners in

and Tunisia in 2016 and Lebanon in 2019 He authored, “The Myth of Democracy and the Rule

of the Banks,” on the 2008-10 “Great Recession.”