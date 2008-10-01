top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Anti-War

Endless War in the Middle East - Why?

Richard Becker: "Endless War in the Middle East -- Why?"
Download PDF (288.1KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 22, 2026
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/98871351778?pwd=NGkxGFkYtIJIs4gcfsz9PiFoTtSd67.1
Meeting ID: 988 7135 1778 Passcode: 020360
Despite his false promises to end “endless war,” Trump has proven to be ruthless a warmonger as
his predecessors going back to the aftermath of World War II. The U.S. closest ally in the region,
Israel, while a small country with very limited internal resources, has been in a near-constant
state of war since its founding in 1948. Now, the U.S./ Israel alliance has manifested itself in
deadly new assaults on Iran and the Palestinian people in gross violation of international law and
human rights. Join us for a discussion of what is driving endless war in the Middle East.

Richard Becker is the Western Regional Coordinator of the ANSWER-Act Now to Stop War
and End Racism-Coalition. Becker has been a key organizer of many marches, rallies and public
forums sponsored by ANSWER opposing U.S., wars, occupations and sanctions against Iraq,
Afghanistan, Palestine, Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Yugoslavia, Iran, Libya and other countries.

Becker is the author of Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire. He has visited the Middle East
and North Africa on numerous delegations since 1986, including Palestine, Iraq and Syria.
Becker represented the ANSWER Coalition in conferences on Palestinian political prisoners in
and Tunisia in 2016 and Lebanon in 2019 He authored, “The Myth of Democracy and the Rule
of the Banks,” on the 2008-10 “Great Recession.”
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 4, 2026 12:28PM
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
