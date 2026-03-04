(A) Cafe - an evening of community building, workshops, discussions

Date:

Friday, March 13, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

SubRosa Community Space

Location Details:

703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz

(A) Cafe is an evening of community building, workshops, discussions, and training to build a larger, more cohesive radical community uniting the greater Monterey Bay Area.



** Friday, March 13th 2026, 5pm - 10pm **



Happening at The Santa Cruz Hub for Sustainable Living,

703 Pacific Ave. in downtown Santa Cruz, CA



Presenters include; Amah Mutsun, Brown Berets, IWOC (Incarcerated Worker’s Organizing Committee), Black Rose Anarchist Federation, Harm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz, and Rojava Solidarity Santa Cruz.



Also, Legal Observer Training by YARR (Your Allied Rapid Response), Street Medic Training, Prisoner Letter Writing, and more…



Musical performance by Combo Colocha and Sunburnt Bones starting at 9pm.



** Childcare provided | Vegetarian food provided **

** This is a dry space; no alcohol | Masks encouraged **



Join us and bring the whole community!



—@@@@@—



The Hub Community Center is at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994! More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub



