San Francisco
Indybay
San Francisco Anti-War

SF: Stop the War on Iran - National Day of Action

Embarcadero Plaza, San Francisco
Date:
Saturday, March 07, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Multiple Orgs.
Location Details:
Embarcadero Plaza, San Francisco
🚨SAN FRANCISCO ACTION: This Saturday, March 7th, in cities and towns around the country, stand up to say No War on Iran!

Hundreds have already been killed by the U.S. and Israel’s war on Iran—including over 100 children as they sat in their elementary school. The people of the U.S. overwhelmingly oppose the war, but that opposition needs to be expressed in the streets so it is impossible to ignore. Join a protest this Saturday, March 7, to make your voice heard!

We won’t stand by while this new war claims more lives—including the lives of U.S. service members—and Trump and the billionaires in the White House cheer.

🗓️SATURDAY MARCH 7
⏰2PM
📍EMBARCADERO PLAZA
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/pslbayarea/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 4, 2026 9:54AM
Add Your Comments
