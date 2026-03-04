Niles & Fremont: Int’l Women’s Day Rally - We Demand a Free America! No Wars! No ICE!

Date:

Sunday, March 08, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Brave Women and Allies

Location Details:

Niles Town Plaza

37592 Niles Boulevard

Fremont, CA, 94536

NILES & FREMONT PROTEST



When: International Women's Day on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at noon to 1:30 PM



Where: Niles Town Plaza



Who: Brave women and allies protesting together



The start of 2026 made one thing painfully clear: this administration thinks it’s above the law. We’ve watched cruelty become policy, chaos masquerade as leadership, and power exercised without accountability.



And still women have stood up!



🔴 Stop the wars → Pass the War Powers Resolution



🔴 Free the files → Full release and accountability for Epstein's co-conspirators



🔴 Abolish ICE → Pass the MELT ICE Act to defund and abolish ICE!



This moment calls for more of us to be brave.



This International Women's Day, let's be brave together. Join us for a Brave Women of Action protest rally on March 8. We will demonstrate the collective power of women and allies to resist, the impact of our noncompliance, and our will to build a better world.