From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Colma: Brave Women Against Fascism for a Free America Sidewalk Protest
Date:
Saturday, March 07, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Brave Women & Allies action
Location Details:
Intersection of Junipero Serra and Serramonte Blvd for sign waving
1500 Collins Avenue
Colma, CA 94014
1500 Collins Avenue
Colma, CA 94014
Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 2 PM to 3 PM
The start of 2026 made one thing painfully clear: this administration thinks it’s above the law. We’ve watched cruelty become policy, chaos masquerade as leadership, and power exercised without accountability.
This moment calls for more of us to be brave!
This International Women's Day, let's be brave together. Bring a friend, your signs in support of DEI, women's health and against Epstein and his enablers.
Join us on March 7 for a Brave Women Action at Colma. Take action in your community to demonstrate women's collective power to resist, the impact of our noncompliance, and our will to build a better world.
The start of 2026 made one thing painfully clear: this administration thinks it’s above the law. We’ve watched cruelty become policy, chaos masquerade as leadership, and power exercised without accountability.
This moment calls for more of us to be brave!
This International Women's Day, let's be brave together. Bring a friend, your signs in support of DEI, women's health and against Epstein and his enablers.
Join us on March 7 for a Brave Women Action at Colma. Take action in your community to demonstrate women's collective power to resist, the impact of our noncompliance, and our will to build a better world.
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/colm...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 4, 2026 9:15AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network