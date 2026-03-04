Colma: Brave Women Against Fascism for a Free America Sidewalk Protest

Date:

Saturday, March 07, 2026

Time:

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Brave Women & Allies action

Location Details:

Intersection of Junipero Serra and Serramonte Blvd for sign waving

1500 Collins Avenue

Colma, CA 94014

Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 2 PM to 3 PM



The start of 2026 made one thing painfully clear: this administration thinks it’s above the law. We’ve watched cruelty become policy, chaos masquerade as leadership, and power exercised without accountability.



This moment calls for more of us to be brave!



This International Women's Day, let's be brave together. Bring a friend, your signs in support of DEI, women's health and against Epstein and his enablers.



Join us on March 7 for a Brave Women Action at Colma. Take action in your community to demonstrate women's collective power to resist, the impact of our noncompliance, and our will to build a better world.