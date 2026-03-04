From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Tax Resistance and Civil Disobedience
Sunday, March 08, 2026
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Class/Workshop
Taxpayers Against Genocide (TAG)
Virtual
On March 8, 2026, at 4:30 p.m PST., join Taxpayers Against Genocide (TAG) for the educational webinar, Tax Resistance & Civil Disobedience: History, Law, and Consequences, presented by the National War Tax Resistance Coordinating Committee. Register at https://bit.ly/3MYlvTt
For more information: https://bit.ly/3MYlvTt
