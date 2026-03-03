Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG)

Date:

Friday, March 06, 2026

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Lexine Alpert

Location Details:

🔻Location: 456 Montgomery - israeli Consulate, San Francisco 🇵🇸

🔻Date: Friday, February 20, 2025



Ceasefire??? Palestinians still being slaughtered on a daily basis by Israeli Forces!



Break the silence at the SF Israel Consulate….what better place to resist?

Join our family of noisemakers and chalkers for Palestine!

We will not rest until Palestine can rest!



🔻Time: 10:30am - 12:30pm

🔻Location: 456 Montgomery - israeli Consulate, San Francisco CA





‼️ israeli consulate NOT welcome in the Bay Area ‼️

🔻Come and join Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG) and autonomous activists in letting the israeli consulate know that they are NOT welcome in SF Bay Area! 🔻



Bring noisemakers, drums, banners, whistles, horns, keffiyehs and flags 🇵🇸 to make a proper ruckus!

No business as usual for mass murderers. ☠️

‼️ Let’s keep showing up for a Free Palestine! 🇵🇸