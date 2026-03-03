From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG)
Date:
Friday, March 06, 2026
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Lexine Alpert
Location Details:
🔻Location: 456 Montgomery - israeli Consulate, San Francisco 🇵🇸
Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG)
🔻Date: Friday, February 20, 2025
Ceasefire??? Palestinians still being slaughtered on a daily basis by Israeli Forces!
Break the silence at the SF Israel Consulate….what better place to resist?
Join our family of noisemakers and chalkers for Palestine!
We will not rest until Palestine can rest!
🔻Time: 10:30am - 12:30pm
🔻Location: 456 Montgomery - israeli Consulate, San Francisco CA
‼️ israeli consulate NOT welcome in the Bay Area ‼️
🔻Come and join Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG) and autonomous activists in letting the israeli consulate know that they are NOT welcome in SF Bay Area! 🔻
Bring noisemakers, drums, banners, whistles, horns, keffiyehs and flags 🇵🇸 to make a proper ruckus!
No business as usual for mass murderers. ☠️
‼️ Let’s keep showing up for a Free Palestine! 🇵🇸
🔻Date: Friday, February 20, 2025
Ceasefire??? Palestinians still being slaughtered on a daily basis by Israeli Forces!
Break the silence at the SF Israel Consulate….what better place to resist?
Join our family of noisemakers and chalkers for Palestine!
We will not rest until Palestine can rest!
🔻Time: 10:30am - 12:30pm
🔻Location: 456 Montgomery - israeli Consulate, San Francisco CA
‼️ israeli consulate NOT welcome in the Bay Area ‼️
🔻Come and join Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG) and autonomous activists in letting the israeli consulate know that they are NOT welcome in SF Bay Area! 🔻
Bring noisemakers, drums, banners, whistles, horns, keffiyehs and flags 🇵🇸 to make a proper ruckus!
No business as usual for mass murderers. ☠️
‼️ Let’s keep showing up for a Free Palestine! 🇵🇸
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 3, 2026 7:21PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network