top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/8/2026
South Bay Police State & Prisons

Signs of Fascism: Silent Street Protest

two protest signs, one says "This is Fascism: Normalizing Political Violence" and "This is Fascism: Attacking Free Speech"
original image (1200x630)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 08, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
It's Blue Turn Indivisible
Location Details:
Santa Clara, please RSVP for exact location (and so we can know how many supplies to bring)
The damage being done to our communities and our democracy shows up in specific patterns: attacks on the press, scapegoating whole groups of people, abuse of police power, elections being undermined. These are warning signs of authoritarianism.

The Signs of Fascism Street Theater Protest is a way to make those patterns visible in the most literal sense. We will stand in silence along a busy street, each person holding a stark, simple sign naming one warning sign of fascism. Without chanting or waving, we just present a visible list of dangers that people can’t easily ignore or explain away.

Here’s what to expect:
* Wear black (preferably) or very dark clothing so the focus stays on the words.
* Hold provided “Signs of Fascism” posters.
* We’ll stand spaced out so drivers and pedestrians have a moment to read and think about each sign. If it's hard for you to stand, feel free to bring a folding chair.
* Some of us will offer a small handout to those who pass by which explains what the signs mean and how people can get involved.

Our first test run will be in Santa Clara, but we'll be experimenting with different locations in South Bay. If you can't make this, email us to let us know you want to join the team.

Are you willing to stand up, literally, and say: I see what is happening, and I won’t look away? Then join us. When people see others taking that stance in public, it gives them permission to do the same.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/itsblueturn/event/...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 3, 2026 5:08PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$205.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code