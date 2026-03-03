Signs of Fascism: Silent Street Protest

Date:

Sunday, March 08, 2026

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

It's Blue Turn Indivisible

Location Details:

Santa Clara, please RSVP for exact location (and so we can know how many supplies to bring)

The damage being done to our communities and our democracy shows up in specific patterns: attacks on the press, scapegoating whole groups of people, abuse of police power, elections being undermined. These are warning signs of authoritarianism.



The Signs of Fascism Street Theater Protest is a way to make those patterns visible in the most literal sense. We will stand in silence along a busy street, each person holding a stark, simple sign naming one warning sign of fascism. Without chanting or waving, we just present a visible list of dangers that people can’t easily ignore or explain away.



Here’s what to expect:

* Wear black (preferably) or very dark clothing so the focus stays on the words.

* Hold provided “Signs of Fascism” posters.

* We’ll stand spaced out so drivers and pedestrians have a moment to read and think about each sign. If it's hard for you to stand, feel free to bring a folding chair.

* Some of us will offer a small handout to those who pass by which explains what the signs mean and how people can get involved.



Our first test run will be in Santa Clara, but we'll be experimenting with different locations in South Bay. If you can't make this, email us to let us know you want to join the team.



Are you willing to stand up, literally, and say: I see what is happening, and I won’t look away? Then join us. When people see others taking that stance in public, it gives them permission to do the same.