top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/7/2026
San Francisco U.S. Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Socialist Fascist Lovefest? Fascism, Workers, Social Democracy & Mamdani: A UFCLP Panel

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83523669743?pwd=bYzjbm03ZUwis9mY5iz9qF9jd7VRn9.1
original image (2048x1364)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 07, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83523669743?pwd=bYzjbm03ZUwis9mY5iz9qF9jd7VRn9.1
UFCLP Panel: Socialist Fascist Lovefest?
Fascism, Workers, Social Democracy & Mamdani
March 7, 2026
3pm PST/5pm CST/6pm EST

The rise of fascism in the US and internationally is a life and death threat to the working class. Unions and workers are looking for political alternatives that can defend them from attacks on their jobs, union if they have one and their survival.

This panel will look at the rise of fascism, unions and social democracy in the US with a focus on NYC DSA Mayor Mamdani. It will also look at social democracy in the past in the US and internationally.

Speakers:
Carol Lang Professor of CUNY, Member AFT PSC
Barry Anderson, Member of IBT 856

Time: Mar 7, 2026 03:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83523669743?pwd=bYzjbm03ZUwis9mY5iz9qF9jd7VRn9.1
Meeting ID: 835 2366 9743
Passcode: 411468

Sponsored by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 3, 2026 1:09PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$210.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code