UFCLP Panel: Socialist Fascist Lovefest?Fascism, Workers, Social Democracy & MamdaniMarch 7, 20263pm PST/5pm CST/6pm ESTThe rise of fascism in the US and internationally is a life and death threat to the working class. Unions and workers are looking for political alternatives that can defend them from attacks on their jobs, union if they have one and their survival.This panel will look at the rise of fascism, unions and social democracy in the US with a focus on NYC DSA Mayor Mamdani. It will also look at social democracy in the past in the US and internationally.Speakers:Carol Lang Professor of CUNY, Member AFT PSCBarry Anderson, Member of IBT 856Time: Mar 7, 2026 03:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)Join Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 835 2366 9743Passcode: 411468Sponsored by United Front Committee For A Labor Party