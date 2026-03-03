From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Socialist Fascist Lovefest? Fascism, Workers, Social Democracy & Mamdani: A UFCLP Panel
Date:
Saturday, March 07, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
UFCLP Panel: Socialist Fascist Lovefest?
Fascism, Workers, Social Democracy & Mamdani
March 7, 2026
3pm PST/5pm CST/6pm EST
The rise of fascism in the US and internationally is a life and death threat to the working class. Unions and workers are looking for political alternatives that can defend them from attacks on their jobs, union if they have one and their survival.
This panel will look at the rise of fascism, unions and social democracy in the US with a focus on NYC DSA Mayor Mamdani. It will also look at social democracy in the past in the US and internationally.
Speakers:
Carol Lang Professor of CUNY, Member AFT PSC
Barry Anderson, Member of IBT 856
Time: Mar 7, 2026 03:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83523669743?pwd=bYzjbm03ZUwis9mY5iz9qF9jd7VRn9.1
Meeting ID: 835 2366 9743
Passcode: 411468
Sponsored by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 3, 2026 1:09PM
