From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Anti-AI action in SF
Date:
Tuesday, March 03, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
claude sux
Location Details:
1455 3rd St, San Francisco
Gather at OpenAI headquarters on 3rd St in San Francisco
4 to 6pm Tuesday, March 3rd to demonstrate what ChatGPT AI microslop means to you!
Last Thursday, Anthropic refused to let the Department of War sidestep its basic safety guidelines. A day later, OpenAI swooped in and agreed to let the Pentagon use its AI for killer robots and mass surveillance of American citizens.
Protest this CORRUPT deal at OpenAI's front door.
This is a peaceful protest organized by QuitGPT, the grassroots boycott campaign with 1.5M+ supporters demanding accountability from OpenAI.
Bring a sign. Bring a friend. Cancel your subscription.
4 to 6pm Tuesday, March 3rd to demonstrate what ChatGPT AI microslop means to you!
Last Thursday, Anthropic refused to let the Department of War sidestep its basic safety guidelines. A day later, OpenAI swooped in and agreed to let the Pentagon use its AI for killer robots and mass surveillance of American citizens.
Protest this CORRUPT deal at OpenAI's front door.
This is a peaceful protest organized by QuitGPT, the grassroots boycott campaign with 1.5M+ supporters demanding accountability from OpenAI.
Bring a sign. Bring a friend. Cancel your subscription.
For more information: https://quitgpt.org/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 2, 2026 11:59PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network