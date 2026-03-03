Anti-AI action in SF

Date:

Tuesday, March 03, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

claude sux

Location Details:

1455 3rd St, San Francisco



Gather at OpenAI headquarters on 3rd St in San Francisco



4 to 6pm Tuesday, March 3rd to demonstrate what ChatGPT AI microslop means to you!



​Last Thursday, Anthropic refused to let the Department of War sidestep its basic safety guidelines. A day later, OpenAI swooped in and agreed to let the Pentagon use its AI for killer robots and mass surveillance of American citizens.



​Protest this CORRUPT deal at OpenAI's front door.



​This is a peaceful protest organized by QuitGPT, the grassroots boycott campaign with 1.5M+ supporters demanding accountability from OpenAI.



​Bring a sign. Bring a friend. Cancel your subscription.