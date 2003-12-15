From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Monarch's Monday: Weekly Protest at Tesla in San Francisco
Date:
Monday, March 09, 2026
Time:
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Cat
Location Details:
At the Tesla Dealership, 999 Van Ness (corner of Van Ness and O'Farrell), San Francisco
No Monarchs Monday (the butterflies are ok).
Join us to stand up for democracy, civil liberties, and the planet, and against the fascist/authoritarian Trump Regime!
ABOLISH ICE! NO WAR ON IRAN!
Bring a sign if you have one.
This is a peaceful protest.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 2, 2026 10:18PM
