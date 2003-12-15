From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Stop The AI Race Protest - Asking AI CEOs To Commit To A Conditional Global Pause
Date:
Saturday, March 21, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Stop The AI Race
Location Details:
500 Howard St
San Francisco, CA 94105
San Francisco, CA 94105
We will march nonviolently on March 21, 2026, to demand that major AI lab CEOs Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and Dario Amodei publicly commit to a conditional global pause on frontier AI development if all labs worldwide do the same. We are building on Demis Hassabis taking the first step by signaling openness to coordination, because the AI arms race is reckless and widely opposed but cannot be slowed without collective action. We will rally and march to Anthropic, OpenAI, and xAI in San Francisco to press CEOs to commit to pausing together rather than racing alone.
Also on Luma: https://lu.ma/s0k8wvee
And Partiful (anonymous registration): https://partiful.com/e/hlLlRjuwrecvOsKchIyD
In September 2025, we asked Demis Hassabis to publicly commit to stopping the AI race if every other AI lab in the world, including in China and the US, also stopped. Last month, he said he would be open to it, but international coordination was one of the key bottlenecks in getting there.
Public pressure works. Now we're bringing that same ask to Sam Altman (CEO of OpenAI, behind ChatGPT), Elon Musk (CEO of xAI, behind Grok) and Dario Amodei (CEO of Anthropic, behind Claude).
"I wish we had 5 to 10 years," Dario said in a recent interview. In another, he admitted that what keeps him up at night is the "incredible market race" between top AI companies. But he argues he can't slow down because "we have geopolitical adversaries building the same technology at a similar pace."
This is reckless, and everyone knows it. Very few people are in favor of the current AI arms race. But slowing down requires coordination, not unilateral action.
Dario himself has said he would slow down if he could. At Davos, he told the audience that if coordination were possible, he'd meet with Demis Hassabis "right now" and agree to pause. We're asking him to make that coordination possible, by publicly committing to stop if others do the same.
That's what a pause in principle means: committing to stop developing frontier models if every other lab in the world credibly does the same, with independent auditors ensuring compliance.
Demis has taken the first step. Now it's Elon, Sam and Dario's turn.
On Saturday, March 21, 2026, we're marching to every major AI lab in San Francisco. The march will be nonviolent.
12:00 PM — Rally at Anthropic (500 Howard St)
1:00 PM — March to OpenAI (1455 3rd St)
2:00 PM — March to xAI (3180 18th St)
3:00 PM — Food at Dolores Park
Our demand: every major AI lab CEO publicly commits to a conditional global pause.
Also on Luma: https://lu.ma/s0k8wvee
And Partiful (anonymous registration): https://partiful.com/e/hlLlRjuwrecvOsKchIyD
In September 2025, we asked Demis Hassabis to publicly commit to stopping the AI race if every other AI lab in the world, including in China and the US, also stopped. Last month, he said he would be open to it, but international coordination was one of the key bottlenecks in getting there.
Public pressure works. Now we're bringing that same ask to Sam Altman (CEO of OpenAI, behind ChatGPT), Elon Musk (CEO of xAI, behind Grok) and Dario Amodei (CEO of Anthropic, behind Claude).
"I wish we had 5 to 10 years," Dario said in a recent interview. In another, he admitted that what keeps him up at night is the "incredible market race" between top AI companies. But he argues he can't slow down because "we have geopolitical adversaries building the same technology at a similar pace."
This is reckless, and everyone knows it. Very few people are in favor of the current AI arms race. But slowing down requires coordination, not unilateral action.
Dario himself has said he would slow down if he could. At Davos, he told the audience that if coordination were possible, he'd meet with Demis Hassabis "right now" and agree to pause. We're asking him to make that coordination possible, by publicly committing to stop if others do the same.
That's what a pause in principle means: committing to stop developing frontier models if every other lab in the world credibly does the same, with independent auditors ensuring compliance.
Demis has taken the first step. Now it's Elon, Sam and Dario's turn.
On Saturday, March 21, 2026, we're marching to every major AI lab in San Francisco. The march will be nonviolent.
12:00 PM — Rally at Anthropic (500 Howard St)
1:00 PM — March to OpenAI (1455 3rd St)
2:00 PM — March to xAI (3180 18th St)
3:00 PM — Food at Dolores Park
Our demand: every major AI lab CEO publicly commits to a conditional global pause.
For more information: https://stoptherace.ai
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 2, 2026 10:13PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network