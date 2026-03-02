Drivers, Teamsters and SEIU 1021 unionists rallied at San Francisco City Hall to demand that Waymos be removed from the roads because of serious health and safety issues. They also talked about the role of AI and robots in killing millions of jobs.

Dozens of drivers and union members from IBT Joint Council 7 and SEIU 1021 rallied at SanFrancisco City hall on March 2, 2026 to demand that Waymos be removed from the streets ofSan Francisco due to dangerous safety issues with these autonomous vehicles.The hearing came after the December 20, 2026 electrical outage in San Francisco that shutdown 30% of the City. Waymos immediately shutdown and blocked the streets where power had been shutdown.Ambulances and fire trucks would have been blocked, leading to deaths and dangerous conditions.They called on the Board of Supervisors to demand that the legislature take away control of the vehicles from the CPUC and allow cities to regulate these vehicles which are being rolled out in Los Angeles and throughout the state.Democratic governor Gavin Newsom has received $10 million from Google and other tech companies and has supported complete deregulation of the autonomous vehicles. Drivers talked about the dangers of these vehicles and the 600,000 drivers who could lose their jobs.