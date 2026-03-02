top
San Francisco Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

No Waymos on the Road! IBT, SEIU 1021 & Drivers Rally at SF City Hall

by LVP
Mon, Mar 2, 2026 7:44PM
Drivers, Teamsters and SEIU 1021 unionists rallied at San Francisco City Hall to demand that Waymos be removed from the roads because of serious health and safety issues. They also talked about the role of AI and robots in killing millions of jobs.
Teamsters Charged Waymos With Being Dangerous
original image (4032x3024)
Dozens of drivers and union members from IBT Joint Council 7 and SEIU 1021 rallied at San
Francisco City hall on March 2, 2026 to demand that Waymos be removed from the streets of
San Francisco due to dangerous safety issues with these autonomous vehicles.

The hearing came after the December 20, 2026 electrical outage in San Francisco that shutdown 30% of the City. Waymos immediately shutdown and blocked the streets where power had been shutdown.

Ambulances and fire trucks would have been blocked, leading to deaths and dangerous conditions.

They called on the Board of Supervisors to demand that the legislature take away control of the vehicles from the CPUC and allow cities to regulate these vehicles which are being rolled out in Los Angeles and throughout the state.

Democratic governor Gavin Newsom has received $10 million from Google and other tech companies and has supported complete deregulation of the autonomous vehicles. Drivers talked about the dangers of these vehicles and the 600,000 drivers who could lose their jobs.

Cameras At UPS, AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric Johnson
https://youtu.be/xkQuUrN4g2E
https://youtu.be/xkQuUrN4g2E

Teamsters Demand Stop The Torture! Infrared Cameras Out Of Our Cabs NOW!
Teamsters Speak Out On AI In Cal
https://youtu.be/vD3Igqb-Ru8

Teamsters In Southern California Speak Out On AI,The Class Struggle
https://youtu.be/Ld55pZVykKQ
https://youtu.be/Ld55pZVykKQ

IBT Pres Sean O'Brien Tells Members He Stopped AI & Robots At UPS
https://youtu.be/yBa_2gDRz0Q
https://youtu.be/yBa_2gDRz0Q

UPS Installs On-Truck Surveillance Cameras
https://www.tdu.org/ups_installs_surveillance_cameras

IBT Pres SOB Using AI
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/5638970-teamsters-substack-newsletter/

Teamsters, AI, Health & Safety & Union Democracy With IBT 396 Steward Hannibal Agular
https://youtu.be/WN3D4TB1mgM
https://youtu.be/WN3D4TB1mgM

"Out Of Control" Truckers, AI Robotics, IR Cameras, UPS, & Teamsters With Eric Johnson IBT 190
https://youtu.be/QcsHR2YjZKo
https://youtu.be/QcsHR2YjZKo

California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down Unilect
https://youtu.be/SPp-vOV8Ip8
https://youtu.be/SPp-vOV8Ip8

Labor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffs
https://abc7news.com/post/labor-leaders-us-come-oakland-raise-concerns-president-donald-trumps-tariffs/18194398/

Labor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/AEzZyVboNVw
https://youtu.be/AEzZyVboNVw

Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w\

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Dd1JphH3BkE
§People's Robots
by LVP
Mon, Mar 2, 2026 7:44PM
sm_waymos_peoples_robots_3-2-26.jpg
original image (2144x1703)
A teamster who is a member of IBT 856 with a sign for People's Robots
https://youtu.be/Dd1JphH3BkE
§Uber Driver Opposed To Waymos & Robo-Taxis
by LVP
Mon, Mar 2, 2026 7:44PM
sm_waymo_uber_women_driver_3-2-26.jpg
original image (2427x1370)
An Uber driver talked about her concerns about Waymos and her opposition to them being on the streets
https://youtu.be/Dd1JphH3BkE
