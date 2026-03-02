top
East Bay Animal Liberation

Petco: Stop Selling Animals!

7000 El Cerrito Plz, El Cerrito, CA 94530-4020, United States
Date:
Sunday, March 08, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
El Cerrito, CA 94530
In recognition of International Parrot Crisis Awareness Day we are asking Petco to stop selling animals entirely, including parrots. In their natural habitats parrots live in large communities and enjoy full, rich lives. In captivity parrots, like other animals, suffer immensely. Those sold in stores like Petco are bred in horrifically cruel breeding mills and even kidnapped from the wild. Many suffer and die in these mills, in shipping, in stores, and even after they have been purchased. Animals are not commodities and we must end the breeding and sale of animals for profit.

When: Sunday, March 8th at 1pm

Where: Meet outside of Daiso at 7000 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito

Accessibility: There will be some standing and walking. We’ll have a couple chairs on hand in case anyone needs to sit

If you would like to learn more about this campaign and get involved in the Bay Area to help end the retail sale of animals in pet stores please sign up at dxe.io/adoptdontshop and take action at dxe.io/actionsteps
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook
For more information: http://dxe.io/events
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 2, 2026 6:11PM
