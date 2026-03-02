From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco: Trader Joe's Outreach
Date:
Thursday, March 05, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
Corner of 4th and Market
Join us in San Francisco as we outreach to the public about Trader Joe’s and Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry.
Trader Joe’s continues to sell criminally abused chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry in their own packaging despite thousands of social media comments, emails, phone calls, letters, and store protests asking them to cut ties.
Direct Action Everywhere investigations have revealed widespread cruelty, neglect, and disease at Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry facilities, including birds who are so sick and injured they are unable to walk to food or water, birds with open wounds, and birds who entered the slaughterhouse scalder while still conscious and were boiled alive. These findings have been reported to authorities and to Trader Joe’s but they have failed to take action to stop this abuse.
During this outreach event, we will once again ask Trader Joe’s to do the right thing and drop Perdue's Petaluma Poultry as a supplier.
WHEN: Thursday, March 5th at 4PM
WHERE: Meet at the corner of Market Street and 4th Street in San Francisco
WHAT: We will then walk to the front of Trader Joe's and stand on the sidewalk which is public property at 10 4th Street with signs. We'll give customers leaflets and ask them to mention this concern to the staff and management. We are not allowed to enter the store.
This action will last for 90 minutes but any amount of time you can spend with us is helpful and appreciated.
Everyone is welcome! If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.
If you have questions or need more information, please contact me, Cynthia Perry at 415-724-5949 or write me by text or e mail: katusmom [at] gmail.com
For more information: http://dxe.io/events
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 2, 2026 5:18PM
