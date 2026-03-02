Mass Mobilization Call: Iran in Focus: Stop Trump's War

Date:

Monday, March 02, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

MoveOn

Location Details:

Over the weekend, the United States and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran, a dangerous escalation that risks dragging us into another devastating, decades-long conflict. This war threatens the lives of U.S. service members, endangers millions of people across the region, and could destabilize the entire Middle East.



We know one thing for sure: more bombs and more war will not bring peace, stability or safety to anyone. We’ll hear from activists, foreign policy experts, and members of Congress who are calling for immediate de-escalation in Iran and demanding immediate action to rein in Trump.



RSVP to join MoveOn, 50501 and Win Without War for an emergency mass call. Together, we’ll talk about what’s at stake, map out actionable next steps, and launch a nationwide push to tell every elected official: no more endless wars.