San Jose Emergency Rally NO War on Iran by Fight Back Now

Emergency rally near tony shopping district Santana Row drew a loud crowd on Feb 28.

Photos:

Chris Cassell ProBonoPhoto.org

Please credit the photographer



With less than 24 hours notice, over 100 people gathered on the corner of Stevens Creek and Winchester in San Jose to protest the U.S.– Israeli war on Iran on Feb 28.



Signs included “Hands off Iran,” “No war on Iran” and “Silicon Valley has blood on its hands”. The last one referred to corporations including Alphabet and Microsoft, which provide technology to the Israeli and U.S. militaries.