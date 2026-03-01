top
protest cheer
San Francisco Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Police State & Prisons

Bay Area Response to U.S.- Israeli Aggression

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 1, 2026 11:04AM
Outrage among a diversity of groups expressed in rally and march
original image (1506x1200)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, Feb. 28) - Only hours after Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu realized his dream of fomenting a major U.S.-Iran war, Bay Area groups were at the Seventh Street Federal building in a major protest.

Protesters from many organizations including, Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), the Freedom Socialist Party (FSP), Queers for Palestine (QUIT), Palestine Youth Movement (PYM), Answer Coalition, Spartacists, Bay Resistance, Indivisible, the Peace and Freedom Party, and Iranian and Korean organizations were there to say no a gangster pedophile president and his Zionist genocidal sponsors.

A speaker noted how military aggression is the ultimate crime, the crime from which all other crimes ensue, the crime for which many Nazi leaders were hung at Nuremberg.

As many understand that the U.S. now has a regime that has abandoned all pretense of any interest in democracy, peace, justice, notions that have now become Orwellian absurdities, they now struggle in a society with terrorist goons attacking people in the streets, contemptuous of learning and returning to an age devoid of health care and of spreading diseases once thought conquered.

The world's oldest democracy, the vaunted Constitution, the great experiment, we now must admit, has failed.

Added to obscene levels of economic inequality, we now have, once again, war, and the body bags are coming home.

The protesters marched onto Market Street and held another rally at Powell Street. If there was any message to be gleaned from the event, it was that there would more to come from an angry public.

See all high resolution photos here.
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 1, 2026 11:04AM
original image (1702x1200)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 1, 2026 11:04AM
original image (1538x1200)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 1, 2026 11:04AM
original image (1200x2610)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 1, 2026 11:04AM
original image (1800x1200)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 1, 2026 11:04AM
original image (1691x1200)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 1, 2026 11:04AM
original image (1200x2247)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 1, 2026 11:04AM
original image (1200x2060)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 1, 2026 11:04AM
original image (1323x1200)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 1, 2026 11:04AM
original image (1800x1200)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 1, 2026 11:04AM
original image (1428x1200)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 1, 2026 11:04AM
original image (1341x1200)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 1, 2026 11:04AM
original image (1642x1200)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 1, 2026 11:04AM
original image (1800x1200)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 1, 2026 11:04AM
original image (1394x1200)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 1, 2026 11:04AM
original image (1739x1200)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 1, 2026 11:04AM
original image (1800x1200)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 1, 2026 11:04AM
original image (1783x1200)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 1, 2026 11:04AM
original image (1800x1200)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 1, 2026 11:04AM
original image (1205x1200)
