Ann Rovere: The History of Slavery & Travel in West Africa

Date:

Sunday, March 15, 2026

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco

Email:

Phone:

415-776-4580

Location Details:

Ann traveled to West Africa with The Nation magazine’s newest educational tour, West Africa

and the Origins of the Slave Trade. She will share about her experiences, including:



● How to define Slave and Slavery

● Explore the Euro-American Trans-Atlantic slave trade from capture to voyage

● Explore the voices and vision of West African Culture: art, journalism, spirituality, music,

dance

● Explore the remaining effects of slave trade and colonialism in West Africa



Ann Rovere is a longtime member of UU San Francisco, an activist, and committed traveler

with special interest in indigenous cultures.