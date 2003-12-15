From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Ann Rovere: The History of Slavery & Travel in West Africa
Date:
Sunday, March 15, 2026
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Email:
Phone:
415-776-4580
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/96866000454?pwd=rB2lcFckBL8wfWIZaWROT2v86bBDa1.1
Meeting ID: 968 6600 0454 Passcode: 336136
Ann traveled to West Africa with The Nation magazine’s newest educational tour, West Africa
and the Origins of the Slave Trade. She will share about her experiences, including:
● How to define Slave and Slavery
● Explore the Euro-American Trans-Atlantic slave trade from capture to voyage
● Explore the voices and vision of West African Culture: art, journalism, spirituality, music,
dance
● Explore the remaining effects of slave trade and colonialism in West Africa
Ann Rovere is a longtime member of UU San Francisco, an activist, and committed traveler
with special interest in indigenous cultures.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 1, 2026 9:47AM
