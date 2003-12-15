top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/15/2026
San Francisco Racial Justice

Ann Rovere: The History of Slavery & Travel in West Africa

1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/96866000454?pwd=rB2lcFckBL8wfWIZaWROT2v86bBDa1.1 Meeting ID: 968 66...
Download PDF (614.2KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 15, 2026
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Email:
Phone:
415-776-4580
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/96866000454?pwd=rB2lcFckBL8wfWIZaWROT2v86bBDa1.1
Meeting ID: 968 6600 0454 Passcode: 336136
Ann traveled to West Africa with The Nation magazine’s newest educational tour, West Africa
and the Origins of the Slave Trade. She will share about her experiences, including:

● How to define Slave and Slavery
● Explore the Euro-American Trans-Atlantic slave trade from capture to voyage
● Explore the voices and vision of West African Culture: art, journalism, spirituality, music,
dance
● Explore the remaining effects of slave trade and colonialism in West Africa

Ann Rovere is a longtime member of UU San Francisco, an activist, and committed traveler
with special interest in indigenous cultures.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 1, 2026 9:47AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$215.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code