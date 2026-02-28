From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palestine 36
Date:
Friday, March 27, 2026
Time:
8:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine
Location Details:
Roxie Theater
3117 16th Street
San Francisco
In 1936, as the British Empire tightens its grip on Palestine, Yusuf is caught between his village home and his work in Jerusalem. Amidst an anti-colonial revolt, and Jewish refugees fleeing persecution from Europe, all sides converge in a decisive moment for the entire region. Palestine's Official Selection for the 98th Academy Awards.
Directed by Annemarie Jacir
Buy Tickets at:
https://palestine36film.com/buy-tickets
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 28, 2026 4:13PM
