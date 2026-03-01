From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Virtual coverage of "Honor Dr. Abu Safiya's Nobel Prize Nomination - Demand his Release"
Date:
Sunday, March 01, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Virtual coverage of "Honor Dr. Abu Safiya's Nobel Prize Nomination - Demand his Release"
================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
EMAIL Congress: Free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/free-palestinian-political-prisoners
================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
EMAIL Congress: Free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/free-palestinian-political-prisoners
For more information: https://www.palestinemuseum.us/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 28, 2026 12:48PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network