Emergency Protest San Jose: Hands off Iran! No War!

Date:

Saturday, February 28, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

San Jose Against War, SJPJC, and more

Location Details:

Stevens Creek Blvd. and Winchester Blvd. - sidewalk intersection

San Jose & Santa Clara City border

a.k.a "Peace Corner"

BREAKING: ISRAEL HAS BOMBED IRAN



JOIN OUR EMERGENCY PROTEST TO DEMAND HANDS OFF IRAN!



Saturday February 28, 4pm



Corner of Winchester & Stevens Creek



San Jose Against War is a grassroots organization fighting against US war and militarism. Other peace groups will be joining in this protest, as well.