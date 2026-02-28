From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Emergency Protest San Jose: Hands off Iran! No War!
Saturday, February 28, 2026
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Protest
San Jose Against War, SJPJC, and more
Stevens Creek Blvd. and Winchester Blvd. - sidewalk intersection
San Jose & Santa Clara City border
a.k.a "Peace Corner"
San Jose & Santa Clara City border
a.k.a "Peace Corner"
BREAKING: ISRAEL HAS BOMBED IRAN
JOIN OUR EMERGENCY PROTEST TO DEMAND HANDS OFF IRAN!
Saturday February 28, 4pm
Corner of Winchester & Stevens Creek
San Jose Against War is a grassroots organization fighting against US war and militarism. Other peace groups will be joining in this protest, as well.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DVStX-FiA6m/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 28, 2026 11:24AM
