San Francisco Anti-War

Bay Area Emergency Action: No War on Iran

SF Federal Building, 90 7th St, San Francisco
original image (1179x1441)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, February 28, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area PYM
Location Details:
SF Federal Building, 90 7th St, San Francisco
BAY AREA: HANDS OFF IRAN! RALLY AGAINT US-ISRAELI AGGRESSION!

⏰ Saturday, Feb 28 | 3 PM
📍SF Federal Building, 90 7th St, San Francisco

Israel and the United States have struck Iran. In the last hour, large clouds of smoke could be seen billowing from areas in central Tehran. The site of impact in the downtown area appeared to be in close proximity to Iranian government buildings. A US official confirmed that the United States is participating in the strikes, and that the US is coordinating with Israel in launching the attack.

The United States and its proxy military base of Israel are openly and brazenly attacking a sovereign nation’s capital. They are doing so in an attempt to ignite a regional war that would multiply the suffering of the Iranian people and the people of the wider region. The US and Israel continue to demonstrate that the real threats to the Middle East are Zionism and imperialism.

This escalation would not be possible without the military cargo being sent from the US to the Zionist entity. The only way to curb US imperialism worldwide is through a people’s arms embargo.

From the belly of the beast, we say: Hands off Iran, hands off our region! Arms embargo now!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/bayareapym/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 28, 2026 11:10AM
