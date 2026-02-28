From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The US Israel Attack on Iran & the Working Class in Iran & World with Shamal Ali
The criminal imperialist US Israel attack on Iran has been supported by the Democrats who voted for the trillions of dollars for the US military industrial complex. The working class in the US and around the world will pay the costs of this war and they need to mobilize against it says Ali Kamal in the interview.
The US Israel attack on Iran has led to a regional war in the Middle East. This military attack threatens not only the working people of Iran but the working people of the US and the world.
Shamal Ali is a leader of the Worker-communist party of Iran-Hekmatist. He talks about why all working people must oppose this war, who will pay for it and why it is connected to the fight against the Trump fascist government.
This interview was done on 2/28/26
Additional Media:
The US Supported Israeli Attack On Iran, Workers, The Islamic Regime & The Women's Movement
https://youtu.be/pktT0zdz4EQ
The Struggle & Lessons Of Iranian Workers & Solidarity With US Workers
https://youtu.be/hf2lfizm9Bw
Iran Recent Developments & Lessons For US Workers
https://youtu.be/ZQjTmLrvwCE
Art In Struggle For Women & Prisoners In Iran: The Mural, The Artists and Women “In Honor Of…"
https://youtu.be/w1fs90Gpqgg
Iran: Workers Under Continued Political Repression
https://workers-iran.org/iran-workers-under-continued-political-repression/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077030313333
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/48SxkM3zOd0
