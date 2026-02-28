top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International U.S. Anti-War

The US Israel Attack on Iran & the Working Class in Iran & World with Shamal Ali

by LVP
Sat, Feb 28, 2026 10:36AM
The criminal imperialist US Israel attack on Iran has been supported by the Democrats who voted for the trillions of dollars for the US military industrial complex. The working class in the US and around the world will pay the costs of this war and they need to mobilize against it says Ali Kamal in the interview.
The US Israel War On Iran
original image (1546x766)
The US Israel attack on Iran has led to a regional war in the Middle East. This military attack threatens not only the working people of Iran but the working people of the US and the world.
Shamal Ali is a leader of the Worker-communist party of Iran-Hekmatist. He talks about why all working people must oppose this war, who will pay for it and why it is connected to the fight against the Trump fascist government.

This interview was done on 2/28/26

Additional Media:

The US Supported Israeli Attack On Iran, Workers, The Islamic Regime & The Women's Movement
https://youtu.be/pktT0zdz4EQ

The Struggle & Lessons Of Iranian Workers & Solidarity With US Workers
https://youtu.be/hf2lfizm9Bw

Iran Recent Developments & Lessons For US Workers
https://youtu.be/ZQjTmLrvwCE

Art In Struggle For Women & Prisoners In Iran: The Mural, The Artists and Women “In Honor Of…"
https://youtu.be/w1fs90Gpqgg

Iran: Workers Under Continued Political Repression
https://workers-iran.org/iran-workers-under-continued-political-repression/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077030313333

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/48SxkM3zOd0
§The Working Class In Iran Have Been Fighting The Islamic Regime
by LVP
Sat, Feb 28, 2026 10:36AM
sm_iran_oil_workers.jpg
original image (850x600)
Iranian workers have been fighting the Islamic regime for decades. Now the US wants to impose another Shah to exploit the working class.
https://youtu.be/48SxkM3zOd0
§Iran Has Been Surrounded By US Bases In Collusion With Israel
by LVP
Sat, Feb 28, 2026 10:36AM
sm_iran_us_bases.jpg
original image (697x762)
The US and Israel are doing to Iran what they did to Iraq. They hope to break it up to allow for the imperialist control of the wealth of Iran and continue the genocide in Gaza
https://youtu.be/48SxkM3zOd0
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$215.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code