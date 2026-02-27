From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Greenpeace organizations to appeal $345 million judgement
Photo of some members of Greenpeace.
By Lynda Carson - February 27, 2026
Note: Members of the Grateful Dead were supporters of Greenpeace, including Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, and Mickey Hart.
The legendary environmental organization Green Peace, and Greenpeace International announced that they will seek a new trial and, if necessary, appeal the decision with the North Dakota Supreme Court following a North Dakota District Court judgment today awarding Energy Transfer (ET) $345 million.
According to a February 27, 2026, Greenpeace release, in part it states, “ET’s SLAPP suit remains a blatant attempt to silence free speech, erase Indigenous leadership of the Standing Rock movement, and punish solidarity with peaceful resistance to the Dakota Access Pipeline. Greenpeace International will also continue to seek damages for ET’s bullying lawsuits under EU anti-SLAPP legislation in the Netherlands.”
Additionally, according to the release, in part Greenpeace states, “Speaking out against corporations that cause environmental harm should never be deemed unlawful,” said Marco Simons, Interim General Counsel at Greenpeace USA and Greenpeace Fund. “It is guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, and is essential to the protection of communities and the health of democracy. This is a setback, but the movement to defend people and the planet has always faced setbacks and resistance, and Energy Transfer will fail in its goal of silencing its critics.
“The absurdity of this judgment can easily be illustrated. These Greenpeace organizations have been held responsible for supposedly delaying a pipeline that to this day does not have legal authority to operate, and which was actually delayed by the decisions of the US Army Corps of Engineers. The judgment includes tens of millions of dollars for signing a letter also signed by 500 other organizations, which echoed statements made in United Nations reports. If the courts still believe in justice, this result will not stand.”
Greenpeace, The Early Days:
The Greenpeace Foundation located in Hawaii has been around since October 1978. Its mission is protecting the environment and wildlife. According to its latest 990 tax filing during 2024, it lists Sue White as Vice President, Secretary, and Treasurer. Donald J. White as President, and Gerhardt Robinson as Director.
However, Greenpeace first became well known for its protest against the U.S. nuclear test at Amchitka in 1973, and they also made the news for protesting France’s nuclear test program in 1973. Their protest ship ‘Greenpeace 111’ was seized on August 15, 1973, by French sailors in international waters near the test site around the island of Mururoa. At the time, reportedly, Greenpeace captain David Mac Taggart was taken from his ship and beaten by some brutal French sailors.
In August 1979, the Icelandic Coast Guard Cutter “Aegir,” seized the Greenpeace vessel “Rainbow Warrior” around 50 miles off of Iceland. The vessel was accused of interfering with the Icelandic whaler “Hvaler 7.”
Reportedly on March 6, 1978 , “The HALIFAX CHRONICLE-HERALD REPORTS
THAT TWO MEMBERS OF US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, LEO J.
RYAN (D-CA) AND JAMES M JEFFORDS (R-VT) WILL BE AMONG
"SPECIAL GUESTS" ACCOMPANYING GREENPEACE FOUNDATION
PRESIDENT PATRICK MOORE TO ST ANTHONY, NFLD, TO PROTEST
ANNUAL SEAL HUNT. IN ADDITION TO PAMELA SUE MARTIN,
MENTIONED REFTEL, OTHER SPECIAL GUESTS WERE NAMED IN
ARTICLE AS US ACTRESS TIPPI HEDREN, DUTCH ACTRESS MONIQUE
VAN DER VEN, SACHEEN LITTLEFEATHER (AMERINDIAN ACTIVIST
WHO REFUSED OSCAR ON BEHALF OF MARLON BRANDO IN 1973),
AND A 76-YR-OLD SPIRITUAL LEADER WHO USES ONLY THE NAME
SEMU.
GREENPEACE GROUP WIL BE TRANSPORTED IN
18-PASSENGER EXECUTIVE TURBOPROP PROVIDED BY
ED DALY, PRESIDENT OF WORLD AIRWAYS OF OAKLAND, CA.
FLIGHT WILP BEGIN MAR 8 IN SAN FRANCISCO AND WILL
GO TO WASHDC TO PICK UP CONGRESSMEN AND TO HOLD PRESS
CONFERENCE THERE MAR 9. PLANE WILL THEN GO TO OTTAWA
FOR PRESS CONFERENCE THERE MAR 10. ACCORDING TO MOORE,
"THE AMERICANS WILL ASK THE CANADIAN
GOVERNMENT TO TAKE NOTICE OF THE US
MARINE MAMMALS PROTECTION ACT WHICH
FORBIDS THE KILLING OF ANY MARINE
MAMMAL UNDER THE AGE OF EIGHT MONTHS
THE PROHIBITS THE IMPORTATION OF SEAL
PRODUCTS INTO THE US."
PLANE WILL PROCEED TO GANDER, NFLD, LATER IN DAY
AND WILL REMAIN OVERNIGHT THERE, PROCEEDING ONWARD TO
ST ANTHONY ON MAR 11. THREE GREENPEACE HELICOPTERS
AND 35 GREENPEACERS WILL BE IN ST ANTHONY AND MOORE
PLANS TAKE CONGRESSMEN VIA HELICOPTER TO SCENE OF HUNT
IF PERMITS TO VISIT HUNT ARE APPROVED BY GOC S FISHERIES
MINISTER. PERMITS APPLIED FOR ABOUT A FORTNIGHT AGO
BUT ARE NOT YET APPROVED.”
Greenpeace has been active ever since trying to protect the environment, to save seals, whales, people from nuclear power plants, etc…
Images of the Rainbow Warrior may be seen below...
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
