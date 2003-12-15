Earth Day Festival: Empowering Our Community

Date:

Saturday, April 11, 2026

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

City of Sunnyvale

Location Details:

Civic Center, 456 W. Olive Ave.

Earth Day Festival: Empowering Our Community

When: Saturday, April 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Civic Center, 456 W. Olive Ave.



Show your love for the planet by attending Sunnyvale's Earth Day Festival! The event will feature family-friendly, sustainability-focused activities and information from local organizations.



Attend the festival to enjoy:

• E-bike test rides

• Interactive games and activities

• Yummy eats from local food trucks

• And much more!



Join us in empowering our community and building a sustainable Sunnyvale. We hope to see you there!



To learn more, visit SunnyvaleClimateAction.org.

For more information

Contact us by email or phone: 408-730-7717

