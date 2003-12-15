From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Earth Day Festival: Empowering Our Community
Date:
Saturday, April 11, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
City of Sunnyvale
Location Details:
Civic Center, 456 W. Olive Ave.
Earth Day Festival: Empowering Our Community
When: Saturday, April 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Civic Center, 456 W. Olive Ave.
Show your love for the planet by attending Sunnyvale's Earth Day Festival! The event will feature family-friendly, sustainability-focused activities and information from local organizations.
Attend the festival to enjoy:
• E-bike test rides
• Interactive games and activities
• Yummy eats from local food trucks
• And much more!
Join us in empowering our community and building a sustainable Sunnyvale. We hope to see you there!
To learn more, visit SunnyvaleClimateAction.org.
For more information
Contact us by email or phone: 408-730-7717
For more information: https://sunnyvaleclimateaction.org/earth-d...
