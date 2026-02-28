top
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

East Oakland Community Town Hall: Dialogue on Real Solutions to Homelessness

Las Palmas Event Center 9319 Railroad Ave, Oakland 94603
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, February 28, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Housing and Dignity Project
Location Details:
Las Palmas Event Center
9319 Railroad Ave,
Oakland 94603
East Oakland Community Town Hall

A neighborhood dialogue on real solutions to homelessness

When: Saturday, Feb 28 at 10am

Where: Las Palmas Event Center (9319 Railroad Ave, Oakland 94603)

Community members are invited to join a town hall to discuss real solutions to the homelessness crisis in Oakland.

Sponsored by the Housing and Dignity Project, the event will bring together organizers—many with lived experience on the street—with policy advocates, community accountability organizations and an architect to discuss how to build low-cost sanctuary communities that will reduce the misery of living on the street.

The morning will be a refreshing change, acknowledging the fact that the people who have survived, some for as long as 14 years, have a wealth of knowledge, experience, wisdom, compassion and viable solutions. Policymakers who are ready to follow the lead of the people, especially those first and worst hurt by policy violence, is what democracy looks like.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee offers hope that under her administration that the city will take a new approach. “I think we have to approach this in a way that’s practical, but also that values the human dignity of people living on the streets or in RVs,” the mayor said in an East Bay Times article.

John Janosko, an organizer who used to be homeless and is part of the Housing and Dignity Project: “It’s amazing she’s saying this. That’s what we’ve been yelling for the last four, five years.”

Spanish interpretation, childcare and light refreshments will be provided.

RSVP or questions: (510) 250-7263.
For more information: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/wp-con...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 27, 2026 12:45PM
