Stop the Blockade of Cuba! Brazilian Oil Workers Demand Lula Break US Oil Blockade of Oil
Brazilian oil workers who are members of the Brazilian Federation of Oil Workers in Rio de Janiero and the labor federation Conlutas have held a rally at the offices of Petrobras to demand that Lula break the US oil blockade of Cuba and send oil directly to Cuba
Oil workers of Brazil are demanding that the Lula government break the oil blockade of Cuba and sent oil from Petrobras. Eduardo Henrique S. Costa is with the Brazilian Federation of Oil Workers in Rio de Janierojoins us from the rally to demand that the oil be sent to Cuba. He is joined by Fabio Bosco who is with the Brazilian trade union federation Conlutas who discusses the struggle to break the US blockade and the support of Bolsonaro by the Trump government.
Additional Media:
Brazil, Bolsonaro, The Rise of Fascism & The Working Class with Fabio Bosco
https://youtu.be/_HqQZjD4sjQ
Brazilian Workers, The Elections, The Pandemic & Privatizations With Fabio Bosco
https://youtu.be/4EfvxYQ2UPc
Brazil's 2018 Election, The Working Class, Fascism/Capitalism With Brazil Transit Worker Fabio Bosco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzp06yyRQx0 WorkWeek
Brazil Petrobras Petroleum Unionist On Strike Speaks Out & Social Media
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_Y7N9GnG2I&t=7s
Brazil Transit & Public Workers Speak Out In São Paulo About Privatization & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-8smEvwpL4
The Labor Movement/Class Struggle In Brazil And CSP Conlutas with Herbert Claros da Silva
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mucnEo8k7zw
Brazilian Education Workers At UESB University Speak Out In Defense Of Public Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISola4mhb30
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/CnQ25qBxN0A
