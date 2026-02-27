From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

http://www.labormedia.net Oil workers of Brazil are demanding that the Lula government break the oil blockade of Cuba and sent oil from Petrobras. Eduardo Henrique S. Costa is with the Brazilian Federation of Oil Workers in Rio de Janierojoins us from the rally to demand that the oil be sent to Cuba. He is joined by Fabio Bosco who is with the Brazilian trade union federation Conlutas who discusses the struggle to break the US blockade and the support of Bolsonaro by the Trump government.Additional Media:Brazil, Bolsonaro, The Rise of Fascism & The Working Class with Fabio BoscoBrazilian Workers, The Elections, The Pandemic & Privatizations With Fabio BoscoBrazil's 2018 Election, The Working Class, Fascism/Capitalism With Brazil Transit Worker Fabio Bosco https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzp06yyRQx0 WorkWeekBrazil Petrobras Petroleum Unionist On Strike Speaks Out & Social MediaBrazil Transit & Public Workers Speak Out In São Paulo About Privatization & Union BustingThe Labor Movement/Class Struggle In Brazil And CSP Conlutas with Herbert Claros da SilvaBrazilian Education Workers At UESB University Speak Out In Defense Of Public EducationWorkWeekProduction of Labor Video Project For more information: https://youtu.be/CnQ25qBxN0A

§ Women Participant At Rally Demanding Oil For Cub by LVP Working people of Brazil about the US imperialist blockade of Cuba and want Lula to break the blockade https://youtu.be/CnQ25qBxN0A

§ Lula Break The Blockade by LVP Workers are demanding the Lula the president of Brazil break the blockade of oil to Cuba https://youtu.be/CnQ25qBxN0A

§ Petrobras Workers Have Been Fighting Privatization & Are In Solidarity With Cuba by LVP The public owned oil company Petrobras is threatened with privatization and Brazilian workers have had strikes against the private take-over. They are also demanding that it supply oil to Cuba. https://youtu.be/CnQ25qBxN0A