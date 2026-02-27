top
Americas International Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

Stop the Blockade of Cuba! Brazilian Oil Workers Demand Lula Break US Oil Blockade of Oil

by LVP
Fri, Feb 27, 2026 12:23PM
Brazilian oil workers who are members of the Brazilian Federation of Oil Workers in Rio de Janiero and the labor federation Conlutas have held a rally at the offices of Petrobras to demand that Lula break the US oil blockade of Cuba and send oil directly to Cuba
Brazilian Oil Workers Rally To Demand That Lula Break The Oil Blockade
original image (1440x1908)
Oil workers of Brazil are demanding that the Lula government break the oil blockade of Cuba and sent oil from Petrobras. Eduardo Henrique S. Costa is with the Brazilian Federation of Oil Workers in Rio de Janierojoins us from the rally to demand that the oil be sent to Cuba. He is joined by Fabio Bosco who is with the Brazilian trade union federation Conlutas who discusses the struggle to break the US blockade and the support of Bolsonaro by the Trump government.

Additional Media:

Brazil, Bolsonaro, The Rise of Fascism & The Working Class with Fabio Bosco
https://youtu.be/_HqQZjD4sjQ

Brazilian Workers, The Elections, The Pandemic & Privatizations With Fabio Bosco
https://youtu.be/4EfvxYQ2UPc

Brazil's 2018 Election, The Working Class, Fascism/Capitalism With Brazil Transit Worker Fabio Bosco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzp06yyRQx0 WorkWeek

Brazil Petrobras Petroleum Unionist On Strike Speaks Out & Social Media
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_Y7N9GnG2I&t=7s

Brazil Transit & Public Workers Speak Out In São Paulo About Privatization & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-8smEvwpL4

The Labor Movement/Class Struggle In Brazil And CSP Conlutas with Herbert Claros da Silva
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mucnEo8k7zw

Brazilian Education Workers At UESB University Speak Out In Defense Of Public Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISola4mhb30

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/CnQ25qBxN0A
§Women Participant At Rally Demanding Oil For Cub
by LVP
Fri, Feb 27, 2026 12:23PM
sm_brazi_oil_cuba_woman.jpg
original image (900x1200)
Working people of Brazil about the US imperialist blockade of Cuba and want Lula to break the blockade
https://youtu.be/CnQ25qBxN0A
§Lula Break The Blockade
by LVP
Fri, Feb 27, 2026 12:23PM
sm_brazil_oil_workers_cuba_banner.jpg
original image (900x1200)
Workers are demanding the Lula the president of Brazil break the blockade of oil to Cuba
https://youtu.be/CnQ25qBxN0A
§Petrobras Workers Have Been Fighting Privatization & Are In Solidarity With Cuba
by LVP
Fri, Feb 27, 2026 12:23PM
sm_brazil_oil_petrobras.jpg
original image (900x1200)
The public owned oil company Petrobras is threatened with privatization and Brazilian workers have had strikes against the private take-over. They are also demanding that it supply oil to Cuba.
https://youtu.be/CnQ25qBxN0A
§Brazilian Oil Workers At Petrobras Headquarters Rally
by LVP
Fri, Feb 27, 2026 12:23PM
sm_brazil_oil_workers_cuba.jpg
original image (900x1200)
Brazilian Petrobras oil workers and supporters of Cuba rallied at their headquarters to demand that Brazilian president Lula break the Trump blockade of oil to Cuba and send Brazilian oil.
https://youtu.be/CnQ25qBxN0A
