San Jose: Protesta en del Dia De Las Mujers - ¡Apoyemos a las Mujeres Inmigrantes! No ICE!
Sunday, March 08, 2026
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Protest
CSO SJ & SJ Against Trump Coalition
Parque St. James
First Street (1st Street) y St. James Street
San José
MANIFESTACIÓN DEL DÍA INTERNACIONAL DE LA MUJER:
¡APOYEMOS A LAS MUJERES INMIGRANTES! ¡NO A ICE!
Únete a nuestra manifestación y marcha en el Día Internacional de la Mujer para luchar contra los ataques de Trump contra las mujeres inmigrantes y sus aliados. ICE está separando a las madres inmigrantes de sus hijos y asesinó a Renee Good. ¡Debemos luchar!
Domingo 8 de marzo a la 1 p. m.
Parque St. James en la esquina de la calle First (1st) Street y St. James & St. John en San José
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY PROTEST: STAND WITH IMMIGRANT WOMEN! NO ICE!
Community Service Organization (CSO) San José (https://csosanjose.carrd.co/)
San Jose Against Trump Coalition
Join us for a rally and march on International Women's Day to fight back against Trump's attacks on immigrant women and their allies. ICE is ripping immigrant mothers away from their children and murdered Renee Good. We must fight back!
Sunday March 8 at 1pm
St. James Park at the corner of 1st St & St John in San Jose
#sanjose #sanjosé
#i̇nternationalwomensday
#protest #díadelamujer
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DVCt50EiYDD/
