Workshop on Local Divestment and Boycott Campaigns Targeting Military Tech Giant Palantir

Date:

Thursday, March 05, 2026

Time:

5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

multiple organizations

Location Details:

Palantir, the tech giant which powers ICE surveillance and kidnappings as well as the Israeli military’s genocide, has been expanding its contracts in communities across the US. From medical centers that use Palantir AI tech for patient services, to partnerships with utility companies, to student recruitment on university campuses, Palantir has local contracts everywhere—and community cut-the-contract campaigns to “purge Palantir” are popping up just as quickly.



Join us to learn more about different local campaigns targeting Palantir contracts in communities across the country. We'll be joined by Cathy from Mijente to talk about stopping Palantir's student recruitment, Amy Schur from Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment to talk about challenging Palantir's work with utility companies, and more!