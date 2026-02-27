Billionaire Bounce Bingo Crawl

Date:

Saturday, February 28, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

The Wolves

Email:

Location Details:

Start the crawl in the plaza in front of Valor Equity Partners

260 Homer Ave.

Palo Alto

Join us for a fun filled walking tour of billionaire bootlickers in downtown Palo Alto. These are the guys that are hijacking democracy, rigging the economy, crippling unions and terrorizing immigrants.



Wow! With all that on their to-do lists, how do these guys have time to make so much money? Oh, right! They got plenty of time! We're the ones who do the work; they get paid 1 x 10^12 dollars to lay us off.



On the other hand, maybe we're not being fair. It must be really hard to screw us and our country so bad and still make it back to the compound in time for dinner.



But we digress.



We'll start at Valor Equity Partners, home to billionaire Antonio Gracias who, along with Elon Musk, worked at DOGE and led the decimation of federal workers. Wait a second! Aren't billionaires supposed to create jobs???



Next we'll stop by Whole Foods and their Venice buying Chairman of the Board Jeff Bezos, who has never met a union he wasn't willing to bust. In his spare time, he has managed to turn the venerable Washington Post into a radical outlet for neoliberal orthodoxy. These billionaires really do seem to have elite time management skills! On a typical day, we have trouble squeezing in shopping for toilet paper. Bezos and friends can squeeze in taking down the 4th estate.



After Whole Foods, we'll stroll over to Palantir, home to billionaire and top ten world's creepiest man Peter Thiel, their Chairman of the Board.



And after that? Well, you'll have to join us to find out. Okay, okay, okay. We'll give you a hint. One of the destinations rhymes with "Crapple".



Along the way, we will be playing a Wolves reimagining of the bingo game loved by everyone over a certain age, with prizes for the winners! And this time, unlike our January event, there actually will be prizes for the winners. We swear. Like for real.



And after that? We'll end our tour at NOLA on Ramona Street for some much needed drink and grub where we'll talk about something other than the unraveling of this great experiment in democracy.



Oh who are we kidding!?!? Of course we're going to talk about the unraveling of this great experiment in democracy! What else is there?



Like all Wolves events, this is a peaceful, non-violent protest. We are there to raise awareness, make our voices heard, and have fun. Everything else is none of our business.



We are happy that our friends The Raging Grannies will be co-sponsoring this event!