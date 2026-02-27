Community Meeting

Date:

Saturday, February 28, 2026

Time:

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Coalition of Concerned Legal Professionals

Phone:

415 614 0978

Location Details:

Trinity+St. Peters Church, 1620 Gough St., San Francisco

San Francisco's Commissions are Under Attack!



San Francisco has a long history of participatory democracy. Its commissions provide residents with both access to the local government and incorporation of volunteer efforts of public-spirited experts - dedicated to such important areas as the status of women, disability and aging, immigration, homelessness, human rights, children and families and more.



These vital public bodies are now under assault as the Mayor's office and the Streamlining Task Force are hell-bent on removing their decision making power, their governing roles and their budgets. The end product is a government consolidated under the Executive power of the city, canceling participation of San Francisco residents.



The commissions have given San Franciscans access to their government, have done valuable unsung work and provided valuable resources to our most vulnerable. Stop this power grab by powerful interests!

