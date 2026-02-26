Does Santa Cruz County need podcars?

Date:

Thursday, March 26, 2026

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Personal Rapid Transit (SCPRT)

Location Details:

Resource Center for Nonviolence (RCNV)

612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz, CA

In Santa Cruz County, daily and seasonal congestion stalls economic growth and community vitality. While progress has been made with private micro-transit (bikes, e-bikes, and scooters), two new technologies promise even bigger impacts: automated vehicles (robo-taxis) and Personal Rapid Transit (PRT, or podcars).



A community conversation is needed about weaving these new technologies into our transportation tapestry. Santa Cruz Personal Rapid Transit (SCPRT), Silicon Valley Clean Cities Coalition (SVCCC), and LoopWorks are organizing this public forum to discuss whether the promised value of adding robo-taxis and podcars is worth the expected costs.



Unlike common public meeting models that are tightly controlled, this forum will use an open-fishbowl format that allows attendees to participate in the conversation. The Forum will clarify for attendees and online viewers the long-term trends in public transit, and ignite community thinking about next steps.