Tree Spiking in Upper Middle Feather Watershed
Loggers beware!... We have spiked before and we will spike again until logging ends.
We have spiked 500 trees in the upper middle Feather River Watershed. The war pigs have waged war on the forest in the name of "fire prevention" through the means of industrial logging. The science doesn't support this, the Planet doesn't support this. In search of ending the deadly practice of for-profit logging in the name of fire prevention we took direct action against logging. To ensure the most impact we will not say exact locations. Loggers beware! Long live the trees, long live the wolves.
We spiked before we will spike again until logging ends. Death to the planet rapers.
