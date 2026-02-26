A Community Conversation: How Fascism is Controlling Us and the World

Date:

Saturday, February 28, 2026

Time:

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

United Front Against Fascism

Location Details:

Black & Brown Social Club

474 Valencia St.

San Francisco

All are welcomed:



~A Community Conversation~

How FASCISM Is Controlling Us and the World



Saturday, February 28, 2026

5:30pm - 7:00pm



Black & Brown Social Club

474 Valencia St. (between 15th & 16th Sts)

San Francisco



Light vegetarian meal shared



Join us in conversation on:

What's Going on Around the World



Fascism is already here and its web is rapidly increasing in the

United States of North America and Globally!



Moving with Love, Hope, Compassion and Knowledge

Is how we can defeat Fascism!



All struggles are related and must unite!







