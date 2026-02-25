Protest at Palantir Palo Alto--Sing Out!

Date:

Tuesday, March 03, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Mijente, Wolves, Raging Grannies

Location Details:

100 Hamilton Ave

downtown Palo Alto, CA

protest is on the Alma St. side of the building

In solidarity with demonstrators at other U.S. Palantir locations, we will rally at Palantir, the state-sponsored mass-surveillance giant.



Palantir moved their HQ from Palo Alto in 2020 and went to Denver. Now they are moving HQ once again...this time to Miami! There will be an UNWELCOME party/demo outside the new Miami headquarters also on March 3.



Employees come and go during lunch hour at Palo Alto location. We'll chant and sing "Quit your job!"



We've got banners and signs to share or bring your own!



