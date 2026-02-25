Free Food Church in Felton (formerly Zayante) every Friday 4-6+ pm Rain or Shine

Date:

Friday, February 27, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Jim Vivian

Email:

Phone:

4086349749

Location Details:

Hallcrest Vineyards, 379 Felton Empire Rd. Felton CA 95018 a quarter mile from downtown

*location has recently changed and may change again soon







Free Food Church every FRIDAY in #BoulderCreek 2pm-?till food gone (Downtown ~13080 Hwy 9 between Jenna Sue’s Cafe and the taqueria)

#Free FOOD #SantaCruzMountains Santa Cruz Mountains #BoulderCreek CA Felton #SLV San Lorenzo Valley

Thanks to Grey Bears, Source Naturals Inc. of Santa Cruz, Threshold Enterprises Ltd., new food donors Jo and Gary (fresh bread), Field Fresh Farms and Sunridge Farms; Felton Nutrition, Lakeside Organic Gardens, Coke Organic Farms, Fitz Fresh Mushrooms, M. Rodoni & Co. Fai Bravo, Oceanside Organics, and other local farms and grocers for surplus food.

Selection varies week to week but includes high quality fresh produce from local farms--mostly organic, and a variety of other items.



Special thanks to James for freshly hunted and marinated wild boar meat, safely packaged (when available, but it always sounds good to include it here).



Info: Randall or Jim (408) 634-9749

https://slvpost.com/food-to-the-people/

