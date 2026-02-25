From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Food Church in Felton (formerly Zayante) every Friday 4-6+ pm Rain or Shine
Date:
Friday, February 27, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Jim Vivian
Email:
Phone:
4086349749
Location Details:
Hallcrest Vineyards, 379 Felton Empire Rd. Felton CA 95018 a quarter mile from downtown
*location has recently changed and may change again soon
For more information: https://slvpost.com/food-to-the-people/
