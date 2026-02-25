From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Pacifica: Protest Against Fascism for International Women's Day
Date:
Saturday, March 07, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Brave Women and Allies
Location Details:
Intersection of Mori Point Road and Hwy 1
(Turn off to The Moose Lodge)
Pacifica, CA
Parking along curb of Mori Point Road and at trail head area, and curbside of Bradford Way
(Turn off to The Moose Lodge)
Pacifica, CA
Parking along curb of Mori Point Road and at trail head area, and curbside of Bradford Way
PACFICA & LINDA MAR PROTEST
Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 12:00 PM
The start of 2026 made one thing painfully clear: this administration thinks it’s above the law. We’ve watched cruelty become policy, chaos masquerade as leadership, and power exercised without accountability.
And still, women have stood up.
This moment calls for more of us to be brave.
This International Women's Day, let's be brave together. Join us for a Brave Women Weekend of Action, March 7 and 8. We'll action in our community to demonstrate women's and allies' collective power to resist, the impact of our noncompliance, and our will to build a better world.
Bring your signs to hold up to passing traffic.
