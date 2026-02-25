Pacifica: Protest Against Fascism for International Women's Day

Date:

Saturday, March 07, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Brave Women and Allies

Location Details:

Intersection of Mori Point Road and Hwy 1

(Turn off to The Moose Lodge)

Pacifica, CA



Parking along curb of Mori Point Road and at trail head area, and curbside of Bradford Way

PACFICA & LINDA MAR PROTEST



Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 12:00 PM



The start of 2026 made one thing painfully clear: this administration thinks it’s above the law. We’ve watched cruelty become policy, chaos masquerade as leadership, and power exercised without accountability.



And still, women have stood up.



This moment calls for more of us to be brave.



This International Women's Day, let's be brave together. Join us for a Brave Women Weekend of Action, March 7 and 8. We'll action in our community to demonstrate women's and allies' collective power to resist, the impact of our noncompliance, and our will to build a better world.



Bring your signs to hold up to passing traffic.

