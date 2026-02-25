From the Open-Publishing Calendar
El Cerrito: Free America from Tyranny Protest
Date:
Saturday, March 07, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Pro-Democracy Volunteers
Location Details:
7000 El Cerrito Plaza
El Cerrito, CA, 94530
BART: El Cerrito Plaza station
El Cerrito, CA, 94530
BART: El Cerrito Plaza station
Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 3 PM - 5 PM
Website: https://www.bravewomen.us/
This event is part of an International Women's Day nationwide weekend of action against fascism.
We have rallied in El Cerrito every month since June of 2025. Most recently we have rallied for an end to funding of Israel’s genocide in Palestine.
Please join us to rally at the El Cerrito plaza. Make your voices heard. Then organize at every level and every way - anti-ICE actions, immigrant support, justice for Epstein victims and the mid term elections.
The start of 2026 made one thing painfully clear: this administration thinks it’s above the law. We’ve watched cruelty become policy, chaos masquerade as leadership, and power exercised without accountability.
And still, women have stood up.
This moment calls for more of us to be brave.
This International Women's Day, let's be brave together. Join us for a Brave Women Weekend of Action, March 7 and 8. Take action in your community to demonstrate women's collective power to resist, the impact of our noncompliance, and our will to build a better world.
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/free...
